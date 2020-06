Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 18:14 Hits: 3

BRASILIA: The World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas urged the United States on Tuesday (Jun 2) to keep helping countries in the region to fight the novel coronavirus even as the Trump administration leaves the UN agency. Coronavirus has infected almost 3 million people in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-director-americas-covid-19-coronavirus-12797676