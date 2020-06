Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 17:57 Hits: 3

Amid coronavirus shutdowns, America’s food pantries are facing a perfect storm of challenges: Need, costs, and pantry closures have all spiked.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0602/Feeding-America-during-COVID-19-How-food-pantries-are-meeting-record-demand?icid=rss