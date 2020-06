Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:35 Hits: 2

The “Justice for George Floyd” protests have found some police officers abusing not only nonviolent demonstrators, but also, journalists who were covering the protests — and some officials in the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/australian-government-wants-to-probe-violent-assault-on-journalists-by-police-in-washington-dc/