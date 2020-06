Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 16:26 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump, on June 1, was happy to endanger the safety of nonviolent “Justice for George Floyd” protestors in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Park when police violently removed them so…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/c-span-caller-slams-ralph-reed-as-a-political-opportunist-of-the-first-order-for-defending-trumps-st-johns-photo-op/