Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

After weeks of speculation, Richard Grenell has officially stepped down form his post as the US ambassador to Germany. A staunch ally of President Trump, Grenell was known for his combative diplomatic style in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-ambassador-to-germany-richard-grenell-resigns/a-53659927?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf