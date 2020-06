Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:06 Hits: 2

Carving out precious space along the pavement, the French capital’s cherished cafés finally opened their sun-soaked terraces to the public on Tuesday after almost three months on lockdown. But with stringent Covid-19 restrictions still in place, many establishments say they’re opening for the statement rather than the business.

