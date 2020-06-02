The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

By bus or on foot: The long road home for Venezuelans stuck abroad during pandemic

Category: World Hits: 2

Most Latin American countries went under lockdown in March in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19. However, lockdown meant that many Venezuelans, who were living in Colombia, Peru or Ecuador because of the serious economic crisis in their own country, suddenly found themselves without work. Unable to make ends meet, tens of thousands of them decided to return to Venezuela. It’s a journey of several hundred – or, for some, several thousand – kilometres that some of them are undertaking on foot.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200601-venezuela-long-road-home-stuck-abroad-Covid19-pandemic

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version