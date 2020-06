Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 16:31 Hits: 2

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian authorities are doing door-to-door checks in regions with severe coronavirus outbreaks as it looks to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections which have risen above 10,000, even as the country eases quarantine measures that have hammered growth.

