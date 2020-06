Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:47 Hits: 2

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co condemned racial inequality in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/gm--ford-join-us-companies-condemning-george-floyd-death--racism-12797612