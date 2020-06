Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:59 Hits: 2

Richard Grenell, an outspoken Donald Trump loyalist, has officially stepped down as US ambassador to Germany, ending a controversial two-year stint in Berlin that fanned transatlantic tensions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-ally-grenell-steps-down-as-germany-envoy-12797644