Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:26 Hits: 2

Across social media, high-profile brands - including Nike, L'Oreal, Amazon - are responding to national unrest with black squares as profile images or #BlackLivesMatter tags to honor George Floyd. Is that enough to make a difference?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0602/Brand-activism-Should-companies-weigh-in-on-racism?icid=rss