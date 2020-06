Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:46 Hits: 2

The mass protests sweeping the United States following the death of George Floyd are born of many factors, but chiefly reflect frustration and rage at America's long history of racist law enforcement. Addressing that problem will require reducing the pressures on both urban communities and those tasked with policing them.

