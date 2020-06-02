The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Protests Are the Result of Police Terror with No Accountability

As thousands in Los Angeles continue to protest against police brutality and face mass arrests, Mayor Eric Garcetti is facing criticism for increasing the budget for the Los Angeles Police Department. Organizers have called on the City Council to enact a People’s Budget that slashes money for police and invests in services for the community instead. “We have created a system that overrelies on law enforcement and prioritizes their money, their budget, their needs over everything else,” says Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Reform L.A. Jails. “Now is the time that we redirect resources back into our communities.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/2/patrisse_cullors_black_lives_matter

