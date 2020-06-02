The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Autopsy Reports Showing George Floyd's Death Was a Homicide Underscore Corruption Police Impunity

Category: World Hits: 2

Two autopsies have agreed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police was a homicide. “I don’t think that most of us are surprised that the county medical examiner tried to find a reason related to why George Floyd died that distanced it from law enforcement’s role,” says Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney, activist, founder of the Racial Justice Network and former president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP. She also discusses the local history of police accountability: “What this does is illustrates the corruption that exists within Hennepin County, where you have law enforcement working collaboratively with the County Medical Examiner’s Office, working collaboratively with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and ultimately resulting in people not being able to get justice when they are killed by police. This happens time and time again.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/2/nekima_levy_armstrong_george_floyd_autopsies

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version