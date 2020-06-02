Autopsy Reports Showing George Floyd's Death Was a Homicide Underscore Corruption Police Impunity

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:50 Hits: 2

Two autopsies have agreed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police was a homicide. “I don’t think that most of us are surprised that the county medical examiner tried to find a reason related to why George Floyd died that distanced it from law enforcement’s role,” says Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney, activist, founder of the Racial Justice Network and former president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP. She also discusses the local history of police accountability: “What this does is illustrates the corruption that exists within Hennepin County, where you have law enforcement working collaboratively with the County Medical Examiner’s Office, working collaboratively with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and ultimately resulting in people not being able to get justice when they are killed by police. This happens time and time again.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/2/nekima_levy_armstrong_george_floyd_autopsies