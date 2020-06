Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

Kyrgyzstan's state security service has made unsubstantiated claims that reporters with RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service received $100,000 from a self-proclaimed money launderer who served as the journalist's source in a major investigation into corruption in the impoverished Central Asian state.

