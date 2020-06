Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 11:38 Hits: 2

Twitter suspended the account, which was linked to a white nationalist group, for inciting violence. "Tonight's the night, Comrades," one tweet had said, before encouraging users to "take what's ours."

