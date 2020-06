Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 05:55 Hits: 2

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. after being acquitted in a federal trade secrets case is on his way back to Iran after being deported, the country’s foreign minister said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200602-iranian-scientist-acquitted-in-us-trade-secrets-case-deported-tehran-says