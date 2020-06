Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 13:18 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin approved a strategic document on Tuesday naming the creation and deployment of anti-missile and strike weapons in space as one of the main military threats to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

