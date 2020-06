Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 13:18 Hits: 3

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria presented an architectural plan on Tuesday to turn the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station in the hope of "neutralising" the space and ensuring it does not attract neo-Nazis.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/02/austria-presents-design-turning-hitler039s-birthplace-into-police-station