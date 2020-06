Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:48 Hits: 2

JERUSALEM: Iyad Hallak, a 32-year-old Palestinian man with autism, passed Israeli police every day to reach his special needs school in Jerusalem's Old City. Last week a police officer who believed Hallak was armed shot him dead, leaving his family searching for answers and igniting widespread ...

