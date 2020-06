Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:53 Hits: 3

The residents of New Madrid County cheered in 2018 when a bankrupt aluminium smelter that rises over the Missouri region’s vast farm fields restarted operations and hiring, thanks to aluminium tariffs levied in President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trade-war-tradeoff--how-a-missouri-town-got-america-s-dirtiest-air-12796960