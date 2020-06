Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 11:31 Hits: 2

Unlike previous recent disease outbreaks, COVID-19 has spurred unprecedented state intervention, with governments worldwide developing and implementing comprehensive recovery strategies. This provides a golden opportunity to entrench environmental protection and restoration in our economic systems.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/green-covid19-recovery-strategies-by-andre-hoffmann