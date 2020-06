Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 11:36 Hits: 2

Not even a pandemic seems to be slowing down the world’s tech giants. Companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Google may emerge as the winners of the COVID-19 crisis, but at what cost to our societies and democracies?

