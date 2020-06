Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 01:51 Hits: 4

A new report from a well-respected medical journal suggests that the coronavirus may be a blood vessel disease as well as a respiratory infection. That explanation would tie together a number…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/new-study-helps-unravel-the-mystery-behind-the-coronaviruss-baffling-symptoms/