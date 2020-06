Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 00:04 Hits: 5

Unarmed African-American George Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest whilst being restrained by police, an official report has found. The findings contradict an earlier ruling that he had died from existing health problems.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/george-floyd-death-was-homicide-official-autopsy/a-53652381?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf