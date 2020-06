Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 03:27 Hits: 6

US President Donald Trump says unrest arising from the killing of George Floyd constitutes "acts of domestic terror." A medical examiner has said the manner of Floyd's death was "homicide."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-threatens-to-deploy-troops-as-police-tear-gas-protesters/a-53652246?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf