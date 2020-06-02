The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

George Floyd’s death a painful reminder of African-American community’s struggle against racism

A week after George Floyd died at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, protests across the US are still going strong. But at the very scene where he died, members of the African-American community on Monday peacefully gathered to pay their tributes, and to be reminded of their constant struggle against systematic racism. FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200602-george-floyd-s-death-a-painful-reminder-of-african-american-community-s-struggle-against-racism

