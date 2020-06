Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 09:45 Hits: 7

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India began evacuating people from low-lying areas in and around Mumbai ahead of a cyclone that is expected to hit the country's west coast on Wednesday, officials said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/02/india-starts-evacuating-parts-of-west-coast-as-cyclone-approaches-mumbai