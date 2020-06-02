The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Markets vs Reality

The collapse of the stock markets in the developed world in March has quickly reversed, leaving many to argue that the disconnect between financial markets and the real economy will be short-lived and that a market correction is inevitable. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, PS Contributors Jim O’Neill and Willem Buiter discuss with Ben Chu from The Independent and Lizzy Burden from The Telegraph what’s in store for the global economy and financial markets and how to reconcile the disconnect.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/markets-vs-reality

