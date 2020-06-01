Independent autopsy ordered by family says George Floyd died of asphyxia

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 23:45 Hits: 5

On Monday, attorneys representing George Floyd’s family released findings from an independent autopsy the family had commissioned. Attorneys say that this report, unlike the preliminary autopsy, found that Floyd died of asphyxiation “from sustained pressure,” as reported by the Associated Press. Specifically, this report found that positioning, handcuffs, and weight on Floyd’s back were all factors because they impaired his diaphragm’s functioning. These examiners also said it appears that Floyd died at the scene. This report contradicts the preliminary results from the county’s exam.

As a review, Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for close to nine minutes; the incident went viral in a video. In the video, Floyd, an unarmed Black man, is heard saying, “I can’t breathe” and pleading for his life. Since then, protests for justice for Floyd have spanned the nation. All four officers involved have been fired; however, the other three besides Chauvin have not faced any charges as of Monday.

Preliminary autopsy results from an examination by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that office found no physical results “to support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” and pointed instead to long-term health issues, being restrained, and possible intoxicants.

According to Ben Crump, who is representing the family, both Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, conducted the examination. Dr. Baden performed autopsies on both Michael Brown and Eric Garner in 2014.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw,” Dr. Baden said. He continued that there is “no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death.” He added: "Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That's not true."

During a news conference on Monday, Crump, who said Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder, said: "George died because he needed a breath, a breath of air. For George Floyd, the ambulance was his hearse."

