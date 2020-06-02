Public radio producer beaten by white vigilante group in Philadelphia

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 02:07 Hits: 7

After Donald Trump’s new nadir of cowardice, white supremacy, and fascistic sentiment and action today, white vigilante groups around the country began the process of colluding with local law enforcement like an amateur brown shirt brigade. In Philadelphia, social media posts showed a group of white folks, armed with all kinds of blunt objects, all itching for a fight, all completely supported by the police around them.

There are now two all white armed vigilante groups roaming Fishtown with the blessing of the @phillypolicepic.twitter.com/csGWCDZ6Nw June 1, 2020

The evening was kicked off with Donald Trump’s press conference and press op, where the streets were cleared of peaceful protesters by federal law enforcement using tear gas and “non-lethal” projectiles. One public radio producer in Philadelphia, Jon Ehrens, was using his phone to cover a simmering confrontation in the Fishtown neighborhood. White residents, sat around threatening to hurt protesters, who stood across the street, with posters reading “I can’t breathe.” Ehrens covered the situation for about two hours before the crowd slowly dispersed. It was then that Ehrens reported he was attacked and beaten for recording them.

huge congregation of agitated white people with bats, golf clubs and billy clubs. n-words flying. overheard: "I'm ready to fuck shit up. you know ive been looking for a fight for the past 6 months." pic.twitter.com/UHOTWMSWDT June 1, 2020

I got called out for recording them and they beat the shit out of me and pushed my girlfriend pic.twitter.com/JMeR4SJ7y9 June 2, 2020

Ehrens says he was okay and headed to the hospital. He thanked the many well-wishers he had.

Th Trump administration has not simply signaled to law enforcement that abuses of power are condoned, they have openly said they expect it. To be clear, Trump’s military use of “non-lethal” projectiles to clear the streets for his photo op is probably more practical at this point than what Trump would like. Trump’s overtaxed body wasn’t going to likely be able to step over bodies on his way to perform a sacrilege.

