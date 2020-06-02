Trespassing: St. John's Bishop says Trump was on church property 'without permission'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 02:15 Hits: 8

As if the man is truly on a quest to be the most malevolent sack of crap in America, it turns out Donald Trump’s gaudy “walk” to a burned church next to the White House didn’t just come with the White House ordering the tear gassing of peaceful protesters to clear a path for the bone-spur-having fascist: Trump was trespassing on church property for the photo-op. He didn’t have permission to be there, says the Episcopal bishop responsible for St. John’s Church!

In a CNN appearance, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde blasted Trump for the grotesque stunt.

“Let me be clear: The president just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, at one of the churches of my diocese, without permission, as the backdrop to a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for.”

“I am outraged,” she fumed. “The president did not pray when he came to St. John’s nor did he acknowledge the agony of our country right now.”

So Trump was trespassing on church grounds after tear gassing the crowd that had peacefully assembled there.

So where did Trump get the Bible, anyway? Did he loot it from the church?

The bishop also spoke to a Washington Post reporter. “I am the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop.”

