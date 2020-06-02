Fascism: Donald Trump makes Rose Garden announcement while military attacks protesters outside

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 02:30 Hits: 8

In a Rose Garden address outside a White House lined with military troops and vehicles, the incompetent and fascist Donald Trump is purportedly about to make a national announcement.

Police fired numerous flashbang grenades and tear gas at protesters around the White House immediately before he appeared. It was clear the action was intentionally planned to coincide with Trump’s announcement.

Given that the attorney general was just looking this scene over moments before it began, it's safe to assume the administration wanted this backdrop June 1, 2020

