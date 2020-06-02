Fascism: Donald Trump makes Rose Garden announcement while military attacks protesters outside

Category: World Hits: 8
In a Rose Garden address outside a White House lined with military troops and vehicles, the incompetent and fascist Donald Trump is purportedly about to make a national announcement.
Police fired numerous flashbang grenades and tear gas at protesters around the White House immediately before he appeared. It was clear the action was intentionally planned to coincide with Trump’s announcement.
Trump announces he will “end” the protests “now.”
He warns that if governors cannot solve the problem, “I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”
“Thousands and thousands” of military forces are being deployed, says Trump.
Despite his rhetoric, it’s completely unclear what the hell Trump thinks he’s talking about. He did not explicitly invoke the Insurrection Act, as many feared and warned, only issued threats.
This may have been entirely aimed at creating a reason to attack protesters outside the White House.
It’s self-evident that right-wing militants and “Boogaloo” adherents will take Trump’s invocation of “2nd Amendment Rights” as presidential signal to attack protesters. That, too, had to have been intentional.
“We are teetering on the edge of a dictatorship,” says CNN host Don Lemon.
The Episcopal bishop for St. John’s Church blasted and condemned Trump for clearing the crowd with tear cast “so they could use one of our churches as a prop.”
Arlington County, Virginia is immediately recalling its police officers from DC. Arlington County County Board member Libby Garvey tweeted “Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op.”
