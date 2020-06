Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 20:07 Hits: 3

A new report from an independent medical examiner released Monday on the death of George Floyd contradicted the official autopsy report from the county. The family of Floyd, whose death…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/george-floyd-familys-autopsy-contradicts-the-countys-official-report/