Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 17:44 Hits: 4

Following four deaths in western Congo, 1,000km from the ongoing outbreak, authorities have reported a new Ebola epidemic. "COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face," WHO chief Tedros said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ebola-congo-declares-new-epidemic/a-53651466?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf