Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 18:20 Hits: 4

US cities are bracing for further unrest after being rocked by six days of anti-police brutality protests. President Donald Trump has been criticized for failing to call for unity, instead calling state leaders "weak."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-heads-into-a-new-week-shaken-by-police-brutality-protests/a-53651446?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf