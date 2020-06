Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 18:41 Hits: 5

Yemen has suffered through years of civil war, poverty and cholera — and now COVID-19 is also rampant. Aid organizations say the country is on the brink of collapse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-in-yemen-a-country-on-the-brink/a-53651670?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf