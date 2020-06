Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 19:45 Hits: 5

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela on Monday launched a fuel pricing system that largely rolls back decades of heavy subsidies, creating long lines and leaving drivers confused as the government seeks to end chronic shortages with gasoline imports from Iran.

