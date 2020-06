Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 07:04 Hits: 0

From boiled catfish soup to spicy fried frog, an eight-year-old in pyjamas and a chef's hat is delighting Myanmar with her culinary prowess in a nation still being told to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-little-chef-cooking-classes-covid-19-lockdown-12791394