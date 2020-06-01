Trump comes absolutely unglued on phone call with governors and mayors

Category: World Hits: 4
Donald Trump hasn't addressed the country as it burns with anger because he literally doesn't have anything to say. Trump spent part of his weekend hiding in a bunker that's intended for use in case of terrorist attacks. Poor Trump, who is pouring gasoline on the fire with his rage tweets, is reportedly afraid for his physical safety.
So Trump hopped on a call with the nation's governors and unloaded: criticizing their leadership, chastising them to quell the protests, and encouraging them to use force to “dominate” the unrest. It was nothing short of "unhinged," and some people listening in were alarmed, according to Washington Post's Robert Acosta and CBS News’ Ed O'Keefe.
UPDATE: Here’s partial audio of the call from CNN. Trump calling Minnesota a global “laughing stock” and telling governors they must “dominate.”
Here's the call in its entirety.
Keep in mind that Trump reportedly spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday morning.
Here are some choice Trump quotes from the call (CBS reportedly has the audio):
Trump also encouraged the governors to use U.S. military force on the call. And finally ...
