While Trump hides and rages, Joe Biden steps up to offer the leadership Trump can't

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 3

While Donald Trump spent some of his weekend in an underground White House bunker—possibly to protect him from protesters outside, but more likely because his aides hoped his phone couldn't get cell reception there—challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden is meeting with communities and taking selfies and generally taking on the duties of president-ing that Trump has proven most incapable of.

As protests against unchecked police violence around the nation continue, Biden's campaign will be convening a virtual "roundtable" today with the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and St. Paul. As Bloomberg News' Jennifer Epstein notes: "Usually it would be the president convening such key mayors."

That's not the only action Biden is taking. He's continued to meet with people throughout the protests, because that is what any decent leader is supposed to do. And this isn't something Trump can do, so other officials and former officials have to pick up the slack.

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. As President, I will help lead this conversation Ã¢Â�Â� and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C May 31, 2020

we can have a president like this if you vote. pic.twitter.com/pAOKvXX6pw May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump rages about turning our military on civilians and obsesses—still and again—over his approval ratings, the news being mean to him, and otherwise devolving before our eyes. As usual. As always.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1949383