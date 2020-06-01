Sen. Tom Cotton calls on Trump to deploy infantry against American citizens

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 18:30 Hits: 3

Sen. Tom Cotton likes war stuff. His status as a military veteran seems to be the only thing he has in the plus column, considering how terrible he is at everything else. But Cotton knows that the best way to get his personal agenda of self-aggrandizement and white supremacy through to the current president is to go on Fox News and hope the orange idiot is watching. It serves two purposes for Cotton: The first purpose is to ingratiate himself to the president by promoting ludicrous conspiracy theories that align with Trump’s need to excuse his awful handling of our public health and economy, and the second is to try and push Trump toward the authoritarian forms of government people like Tom Cotton espouse.

On Fox News, Monday morning, Cotton was on with the Fox & Friends crew to give his solution to the national unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. After saying the video of Floyd’s death was disturbing, Brian Kilmeade asked Sen. Cotton what could be done, as the many national curfews established in the past couple of days has not exactly ended the country’s sense of racial injustice. Cotton launched into a terrifying explanation of how he wants to wield federal power to bring Americans to heel.

SEN. TOM COTTON: What the president can do is say that justice will be done in accordance with law for George Floyd. And we will always respect the right of peaceful protests, as many of these cities saw in the daytime, but the rioting, the anarchy, and the looting ends tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed, if local politicians will not do their most basic job to protect our citizens, let's see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street.

Sen. Cotton coupled this appearance with social media statements like, “Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let's see how tough these antifa terrorists are when they're facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.” What does five months younger Sen. Tom Cotton think?

The police violence against protestors in Hong Kong is unacceptable. We must support these brave individuals standing against Chinese Communist Party tyranny and pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. https://t.co/tZhPCtpb2g November 12, 2019

Cotton’s insistence on throwing around the 101st Airborne Division’s name in his campaign to become some fascistic leader is ironic, considering that the 101st Airborne Division has a long, storied history of fighting fascists.

Cotton also added this no quarter order. “No quarter” means to show no mercy … you know, like killing people.

And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters. https://t.co/OnNJmnDrYM June 1, 2020

