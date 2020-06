Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 16:34 Hits: 3

Over the weekend, protests and civil disobedience erupted in the city of Milwaukee, as in other cities across the country. Chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and the names of African American men and women who have been killed by law enforcement, thousands of residents marched twelve miles through one of America’s most segregated cities.

Read more https://progressive.org/dispatches/days-of-rage-in-milwaukee-holmes-200601/