Headlines for June 1, 2020

World
Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 12:00
Minneapolis Protests at Epicenter of Nationwide Uprising Met with More Police Violence Louisville Police Shoot and Kill Man at Protest New Yorkers Take to Streets Around City, Shut Down Traffic as NYPD Arrests Hundreds, Attacks Peaceful Crowds Rep. Joyce Beatty and Two Columbus City Officials Pepper-Sprayed by Ohio Police Video Shows 9-Year-Old Seattle Child in Distress After Reportedly Being Maced by Police Protesters Rally in Front of Capitol, White House, as Trump Retreats to Presidential Bunker Black Sacramento Teen Recovering After Being Shot in Face with Rubber Bullet Atlanta Police Officers Fired After Tasing Two Students Reporters Targeted, Attacked by Police While Covering Protests Trump Tweets Plan to Designate Antifa a Terrorist Group Black Transgender Man Tony McDade Shot and Killed by Tallahassee Police Trump Pulls U.S. Out of World Health Organization Coronavirus Surges in Brazil, Peru, Chile as Epicenter of Pandemic Shifts to Latin America SCOTUS Says CA Can Restrict Church Services as Coronavirus Cases Mount Journalist and Driver Killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, Bombing Israeli Soldiers Kill Unarmed Autistic Palestinian Man in Occupied East Jerusalem Four More Women Accuse Harvey Weinstein of Rape, Sexual Assault
