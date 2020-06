Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 14:16 Hits: 4

A judge in Bishkek has barred former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev from being present at his high-profile trial after the ex-leader of the Central Asian nation refused to sit together with other defendants in the courtroom’s caged area.

