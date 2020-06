Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 16:32 Hits: 7

In April — when the coronavirus crisis was going from bad to worse in the United States — President Donald Trump announced that he would be speaking at West Point…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/15-west-point-cadets-brought-back-for-trumps-graduation-speech-tested-positive-for-covid-19-report/