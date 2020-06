Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 13:37 Hits: 5

Many in the African diaspora consider their church community a home away from home. But the coronavirus pandemic often makes it difficult for expatriates to maintain social networks and practice their faith.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africans-in-germany-lose-their-church-communities/a-53649626?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf