Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 15:30 Hits: 5

Mistrust and rivalry have been simmering between the US and China for years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has given way to open hostility. Could this lead to a new Cold War?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-pandemic-further-strains-us-china-relations/a-53650763?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf