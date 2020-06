Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 12:59 Hits: 5

Moscow residents ventured out to exercise, stroll and shop on Monday as the city eased a strict nine-week lockdown, but millions remained largely confined to their homes as Russia recorded thousands more coronavirus cases.

