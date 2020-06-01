The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How Venezuela is managing the flood of expats returning in the middle of pandemic

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans who were living and working in other countries in Latin America, including Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, have been making the long journey home after the lockdowns imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 left them out of work and out of money. Venezuelan authorities have been both criticised and applauded for how they are managing the flood of returnees. Two of these returnees, who had vastly different experiences, told the FRANCE 24 Observers about what happened to them when they returned.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200601-venezuela-manage-flood-expats-returning-Covid19-pandemic

